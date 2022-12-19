Alex Rodriguez and Jac Cordeiro are Instagram official

Alex Rodriguez and Jac Cordeiro have shared their first Instagram photo together. The couple shared a family photo alongside their Christmas tree, with Cordeiro joining Rodriguez and his daughters, Natasha, 18, and Ella, 14.

The post shows Rodriguez hugging his daughters and Cordeiro. While his daughters are wearing a silver and a black dress, Cordeiro is wearing a yellow dress and some heels. Rodriguez is wearing a simple yet elegant black suit and a white shirt underneath, smiling happily for the camera. “From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas,” Rodriguez captioned the post.

Rodriguez and Cordeiro appear to have started dating about three months ago, being spotted walking hand in hand by Rodeo Drive, in Beverly Hills, California. According to a source that spoke with Page Six, Rodriguez was “enjoying spending time” with Cordeiro, who is a Canadian fitness expert.

“Friends say he’s very happy and enjoying [their] time together. He’s enjoying spending time with her. She’s great! She’s a former nurse and a mother of two,” said the insider. “He’s great with her and really happy.”

Before dating Cordeiro, Rodriguez was dating Kathryn Padgett. The two were together for about nine months, and, according to Page Six, remain good friends. “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good,” said the source. Rumoredly the two were only having fun and it was never meant as a serious relationship. Padgett was the first woman he dated since his notorious split from Jennifer Lopez.