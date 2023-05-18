The Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcasted in Spanish on TelevisaUnivision

One of the most watched sporting events will be broadcasted in a new house in 2024. The National Football League (NFL) has closed a deal with TelevisaUnivision to stream the Super Bowl LVIII in Español.

The Spanish language channel will simultaneously broadcast the game along the NFL and CBS Sports on February 11, 2024.

©GettyImages



The Vince Lombardi Trophy sits on display at the NFL Experience prior to Super Bowl LVII on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

TelevisiaUnivision ad sales chief Donna Speciale and former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz announced the news by presenting the Lombardi Trophy and assuring the channel would create an “unprecedented viewing experience designed for our fanaticos.”

“It’s a big message that we are [part of the] general market, that’s for sure,” Olek Loewenstein, TelevisaUnivision President of Sports Content, told Sports Business Journal. “It’s a big message that the NFL is looking at their Hispanic audience, their Hispanic platform, with the same relevance that they’re looking at their U.S. English-language audience. That’s commendable. It acknowledges that there is an underserved market in terms of American football in the U.S.”

The Super Bowl is usually the most-watched broadcast in America, and the second most-watched sporting broadcast in the world, following the UEFA Champions League.

While the Super Bowl is known for football, it’s also known for its crazy ads, with some brands paying up to $7 million for a 30-second clip.