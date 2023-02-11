Who will sing the National anthem at the Super Bowl 2023?

The countdown to the LVII edition of the Super Bowl is coming to an end. Rihanna’s musical return to the stage is one of the most awaited moments of the night. But, aren’t you curious about who will be singing the National anthem at the SB 2023?

This year, the eight-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton will have the honor to sing the national anthem ahead of the game.

The country music singer is already a living legend. Stapleton recieved 15 Country Music Association and 10 Academy of Country Music awards.

In addition, the famous singer, songwriter, and record producer, Babyface, will be performing “America the Beautiful.” And to top it off, Sheryl Lee Ralph, will be performing“Lift Every Voice and Sing.”