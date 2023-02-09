Super Bowl 2023: Everything you should know about this year’s big game

This year’s Super Bowl is right around the corner. The sporting event represents the end of the season, determining the NFL league’s champion. The Super Bowl is usually the most-watched broadcast in America, and the second most-watched sporting broadcast in the world, following the UEFA Champions League.

Here’s all you should know about this year’s Super Bowl:

When is it?

Since 2022, the Super Bowl is hosted on the second Sunday of February. This year’s game will start at 6:30 PM E.T., this February 12th.

Which teams are playing?

This year’s game is hosted in Glendale, Arizona, with the Philadelphia Eagles battling it out against Kansas City Chiefs. The teams have faced off nine times in the past, with the Eagles winning four encounters and the Chiefs winning five of them.

Where can I watch it?

The Super Bowl will be broadcast on Fox. It can also be stremaed on all Fox apps.

Who are the performers?

©GettyImages



Rihanna at a press conference for the Super Bowl

Rihanna will be the headliner at the Super Bowl halftime show, an exciting moment since she hasn’t released a new album in years. Other performers include Chris Stapleton, who’ll perform the national anthem, Babyface, who’ll perform “America the Beautiful”, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, who’ll perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

What ads should I keep an eye out for?

While the Super Bowl is known for football, it’s also known for its crazy ads, with some brands paying up to $7 million for a 30-second clip. Some of the most exciting ads include a “Breaking Bad” reunion for Pop Corners, Anna Faris for Avocados from Mexico, Natasha Lyonne for Peacock, Jack Harlow for Doritos, and more.