The wait is almost over! The 2023 Super Bowl is happening on February 12 and many events are taking place during the weekend, promising to bring all the fun to fans of the big game.
From concerts to exclusive parties and sports experiences, there is never a dull moment in preparation for the highly anticipated final playoff game, that will bring Rihanna to the stage during an incredible halftime show.
Check out all the special events here.
