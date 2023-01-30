Super Bowl LVII tickets, artwork, and mural designed by Chicana and Native American artist Lucinda Hinojos

In 2023, for the first time, the National Football League will honor Native America during the Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, AZ. One of the most-watched sporting events in the nation will host on Sunday, February 12, at the State Farm Stadium with over 60,000 people.

Each attendee will enter the arena with a one-of-a-kind ticket designed by Lucinda Hinojos (b. 1981; Pascua Yaqui, Chiricahua Apache, White Mountain Apache, and Pima (Akimel O’odham)), known as the first Chicana, Native American artist to work with the league.

According to Forbes, Hinojos, also known as “La Morena,” created the artwork based on the Vince Lombardi Trophy and the White Tank Mountains behind the stadium.

“For me, this is a really huge deal because not many people know that here in Arizona we have 22 tribes, nor do they even know the land that we’re on, so with everything that I’m doing with this painting, it ties into those elements,” Hinojos told Forbes.com. “This painting represents celebrating the Super Bowl, but at the same time, it’s also honoring both of my cultures, the Chicano culture and my Indigenous culture.”

©Lucinda Hinojos



Lucinda Hinojos

La Morena’s digital illustration will be featured on posters and signage around the area and will be painted as the largest Super Bowl mural to date.