The Super Bowl is just days away on Sunday, February 12, and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. Tickets to the event are coveted, and we can expect to see famous faces in the stands. Greg Links, who has helped stage VIP Super Bowl parties over the past two decades told USA Today, “I would expect it to be the most star-studded Super Bowl ever.”

While we don’t know who will be cheering on the teams at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, we do have an idea of which celebrities have a favorite to win. Check out stars who are die-hard Eagles and Chiefs fans.