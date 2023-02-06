Super Bowl LVII will feature a ‘Breaking Bad’ reunion

“Breaking Bad” concluded almost a decade ago, yet it remains one of the world’s most beloved TV series. The show’s stars, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, reunited for a new Super Bowl commercial, written and directed by the series creator, Vince Gilligan.

The commercial is for the snack PopCorners, and it showsa much more fun side to the lives of Jesse (Paul) and Walt (Cranston). The video shows the two in their van, located in the series’ emblematic setting of New Mexico, as they prepare the snacks from scratch, with Jesse wearing the gas mask that he wore over the course of the show.

“No, we don’t eat our own supply,” says Walt as he watches Jesse eat the chips. “Everyone’s going to want a taste,” says Jesse. ”And I know just the guy to talk to,” he says, cuing the entrance of Tuco, (Raymond Cruz), Jesse and Walt’s crazy distributor.

Bryan Cranston spoke about the commercial to Entertainment Weekly, explaining that it presented him and Paul with the perfect opportunity to have some fun and reunite with some of their old co-workers. “We’re just going to have a lot of fun. Like I said, we didn’t have a lot of opportunities just to be laughing and smiling through production on Breaking Bad because of the content,” said Cranston.

Cranston shared that they concluded shooting “Breaking Bad” almost 10 years ago and were not expecting to continue to return to that universe. Due to popular demand and how much Gilligan loved the original material, the series’ creator has returned to these stories again and again in various forms, including in the film “El Camino”, which featured Cranston and Paul, and in the series “Better Call Saul”, which has won multiple awards.