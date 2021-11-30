‘Breaking Bad’ stars bring the party to Art Basel with ‘Dos Hombres’ mezcal

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are taking over Miami Art Week! With their hot new Mezcal brand ‘Dos Hombres’ the two stars are presenting the exclusive Bacchanale Basel party on the Saturday night of Art Basel, and this is how you can attend the private event.

The two ‘Breaking Bad’ actors launched their Mezcal brand in 2019 following the success of the show, portraying Jesse Pinkman and Walter White, the pair decided to create “something so damn good even people who don’t think they like mezcal will love it.”

Aaaron and Bryan traveled to Mexico to find the perfect Mezcal, and they finally did “in a tiny village,” in Oaxaca, Mexico. This is how you can win VIP passes to this exclusive event!

‘Dos Hombres’ is celebrating art at The Bonnier Gallery on December 4th, with exhibitions by Richard Höglund, curated by Grant Bonnier, with a new series of paintings, including Bacchanale I from the ‘Minyades’ collection, described as dark excavations that come through to the other side of the pandemic, as the two artists reveal their excitement to raise the bar and return to Art Basel.

©Richard Höglund



New painting ‘Bacchanale I’ by Richard Höglund (2021).

If you want to attend this private exhibition and party with Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston’s ‘Dos Hombres’ Mezcal, you just have to answer correctly these 3 easy questions and send them to @thebonniergallery on Instagram.

The slang term ‘Breaking bad’ in the South means to do what? Who are the two artists featured in this year’s breakout new exhibition at The Bonnier Gallery during Art Basel? What is the title of Richard Höglund’s new painting that inspired the name of this party?