Is Rihanna going on tour after the Super Bowl?

Some people might be maxing out their credit cards because following news that Beyoncé is going on her Renaissance tour, there are rumors that Rihanna might also go on tour. The singer is set to perform at the Super Bowl Half Time Show this Sunday.

The rumors of a Rih Rih tour made their way to Page Six. A source told the outlet that there’s been talk the last week or two between people “in the know” that the artist “is gearing up to announce a tour.”

If anything is going on, everything is being kept under wraps. A second source told the outlet everything is a “big secret,” including the details of the halftime show. They noted that even some members of her team have been, “kept in the dark.”

The last time Rihanna released an album was Anti in 2016. The businesswoman already took the show on a world tour, so it’s unlikely she would do it again. If Rihanna tours, it would probably be after she releases new music.

However, the self-made billionaire has already told fans not to hold their breath when it comes to a new album. The new mom told the Associated Press in November, “Super Bowl is one thing- new music is another thing.” “Do you hear that, fans?” She said directly. “Because I knew, the second I announced this- they’re gonna think my album is coming.”

In the same interview, Rih alluded to a “special project.” “I need to get work. But I do have new music coming out. But we’ll see. Unrelated, but a special project.” The project could be what people are buzzing about now. We’ll have to wait and see what it is.