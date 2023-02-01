Rihanna is ready to ‘kill it’ at the Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna is making her comeback in America’s biggest stage. The singer, who hasn’t released an album since 2016, will be performing at the Super Bowl. Sources close to her say she’s rehearsing and can’t wait to perform in front of such a large audience.

A source spoke to People and shared how confident Rihanna was feeling. "She is ready for the Super Bowl," ﻿said the source. "She is rehearsing right now. She's very excited, ready and focused."

“She can't wait to kill it.”

Rihanna’s got a lot on her plate, becoming a mother over the course of 2022 and working on her song “Lift Me Up” for soundtrack of “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.” Still, the source is confident that she’s in her best moment creatively. "Last year was the most amazing year for her. She took a long break to focus on her baby boy," they said. "She is obsessed with him and feels fortunate that she has been able to slow down and just be a mom."

Rihanna shared she would be performing at this year’s Super Bowl last year, by sharing a photo of her hand holding a football on her Instagram. Her participation was confirmed by the NFL’s Head of Music, Seth Dudowsky. "We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage," said his statement. "Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."

The Super Bowl LVII will air on February 12, featuring Chris Stapleton performing the national anthem. Other confirmed performers include Babyface, who’ll perform “America the Beautiful” and Sheryl Lee Ralph, who’ll perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before kick off.

