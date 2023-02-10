©GettyImages
FOOD

Super Bowl: This is the most popular snack to watch the Big Game in the U.S.

But there are so many more popular snacks that all fans will have at home on game night, as the study includes information from all over the country.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

The Super Bowl is almost here, and no matter what team you root for, the most important part of watching the big game at home includes the food you share with your closest friends and family members.

Loading the player...

A new study has revealed that Americans definitely have a favorite Super Bowl snack to enjoy, and while many think it could be buffalo wings, hot dogs, or even nachos, it seems most of the households in the United States are cocktail wieners.

