Rihanna has a new wax figure ahead of Super Bowl weekend

This week is all about Rihanna. The singer is celebrating multiple things, from her awaited Super Bowl performance to the introduction of a new wax figure at the Madame Tussauds museum in New York. Starting February 8th, Rihanna’s wax figure will be available for museum goers.

A first look was shared on Madame Tussaud’s Instagram. “Talk about shining bright like a diamond. Brand new Rihanna figure just hit the floor today at Madame Tussauds NY. Come visit her now,” reads the post’s caption. The wax figure depicts Rihanna’s emblematic 2018 Met Gala look, where she wore a mini dress with a matching mitre, coat, and skirt that resembled the clothing of the pope. The wax figure is filled with little details, including diamond-encrusted nails, rings, and anklets.

Rihanna’s wax figure reveal comes days before her big performance at the Super Bowl, a moment that has been hyped up by fans and music followers in general. Rihanna’s music comeback has been heavily awaited, with her releasing her last record, “Anti”, in the year 2016. “Anti” was incredibly well received, leaving fans with high expectations for her new music.

Rihanna is set to perform some of her most famous songs at the Super Bowl this Sunday, in a 13-minute performance that is likely to include surprise guests and that she’s described as physically demanding. “Sunday, now that’s the one. I’ve been so focused on the Super Bowl I totally forgot that my birthday’s coming up. I totally forgot about Valentine’s Day,” said Rihanna at a Super Bowl press conference hosted this week.

She explained that her set has a lot of different moving parts, something that’s been challenging since she hasn’t performed onstage in a while. “The physical challenge has definitely been immense for many reasons, of course. I haven’t done this in a minute. You’re just running around for 13 minutes, trying to put a 2-hour set in 13 minutes, and you’re gonna see on Sunday,” she said.