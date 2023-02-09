Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: All details revealed, including new music

Rihanna’s highly anticipated comeback is just days away! The acclaimed singer is preparing to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and details about her long awaited concert have been shared by executive producer Jesse Collins, and President of Jesse Collins Entertainment, Dionne Harmon.

Fans of the talented musician can expect to enjoy “all” of her major hits, as it was revealed by Collins to Billboard during the Golden Globes afterparty. “It’s going to be a halftime show like none other,” he said to the publication, adding that “she’s working hard,” to give viewers the best performance possible.

During her interview with Apple Music, Rihanna shared more information about the show, including “some surprises,” and revealing that it will be 13 minutes long. She currently has “39 versions of the setlist,” to choose from, and wants it to be a “celebration of her catalogue,” which makes it a “challenge” to include “17 years of work into 13 minutes,” and she had to “lose” some songs in the process.

Collins described the upcoming performance as a show filled with “music, fashion, glamour,” which is no surprise, as Rihanna has positioned herself as a fashion icon and a successful entrepreneur and entertainer. “Maybe she can just take the whole game,” he concluded.

This marks Rihanna’s comeback after five years of hiatus, following her recent release of ‘Lift Me Up,’ after six years. Taking place on February 12 in Glendale, Arizona, the new Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is produced by DPS in collaboration with Roc Nation.

Rumors of a worldwide tour following her Super Bowl performance have been going around, however nothing has been confirmed yet. And while fans are also expecting new music soon, it seems Rihanna is busy on a “special project,” as she revealed during a recent interview.

“Super Bowl is one thing- new music is another thing. Do you hear that, fans?” She said to AP. “Because I knew, the second I announced this- they’re gonna think my album is coming,” adding, “I need to get work. But I do have new music coming out.”

Rihanna explained to Apple music that she is “feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating, things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird,” adding that it might not “make sense” to her fans, but she wants to “have fun with music.”