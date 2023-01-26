A$AP Rocky talks about Rihanna and their baby boy

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are going stronger than ever. The couple has been having an exciting year, experiencing the birth of their baby last May and some career milestones. In an interview with Zane Lowe, Rocky talked about Rihanna’s upcoming Superbowl performance and fatherhood.

©GettyImages



Rocky and Rihanna at a Fenty event in LA

Rocky got emotional when talking about his son, saying, “It’s so unexplainable. It’s just one of those things. I’m a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I’m playing on, I’m a full dad now. Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you…to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad, because I have a whole ‘nother perspective. But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can’t even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good, man.” The couple has yet to share their baby’s name, but have shared adorable snippets of him.

In the case of Rihanna’s awaited Superbowl performance, Rocky said no one was more exciting for that performance than he is. “I’m just as excited as you guys, if not more. Yeah, I’m super excited. This is as huge. This is incredible. I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there. It’s just incredible. Especially for both of us, it is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there. But the Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is she going to bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly,” he said.

Before they got together, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were close friends. Relationship rumors started in the year 2020, after Rihanna broke up with her long-term boyfriend Hassan Jameel. Later that year, the two confirmed their relationship and have been together since.