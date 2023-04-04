Emily Ratajkowski accidentally shares more details about Harry Styles romance

Emily Ratajkowski is seemingly revealing more details about her relationship with Harry Styles, including the length of the rumored romance, after they were photographed together sharing a passionate kiss in Tokyo.

During an interview on the ‘My Body’ podcast, which was published two weeks before a fan filmed the encounter between the pair, the model talked about her new relationship, without discussing the identity of the person she had been dating.

“I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different,” she said in the interview, explaining that they have been dating for two months. “But if you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh.”

She continued, “I’m hoping that dating someone that has more of their own life will prevent the issues I had before.” The model described the person she was dating as “kind of great,” just a couple of days after the kiss with the singer went viral.

It seems the fan-favorite performer is really excited about the new relationship, however the model might not be ready to get into a serious romance, as she is enjoying her single life after divorcing her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

A close source revealed to Us Weekly that “Harry has always been very attracted to Emily,” and he is “thrilled” to have a chance with the model. The insider went on to say that “Emily isn’t looking for anything serious,” and she is “just trying to live her best single life and have fun.”