Emily Ratajkowski regrets Harry Styles kiss after Olivia Wilde’s reaction: Report

By now you have probably seen the viral video that shows Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski sharing a passionate kiss in Tokyo. And while online users have some mixed feelings about the new couple, it seems the model might not be on the best terms with the singer’s ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

A close source to the filmmaker and the model revealed to PageSix that their friendship might be on the line after Olivia learned about their romantic encounter. “This is a betrayal,” the insider said, adding that the pair are friends, and Emily is now “begging her for her forgiveness.”

Olivia and Emily have been spotted together before, including last June in Paris, while enjoying Harry’s concert. The two stars were filmed dancing and singing along together in the VIP section while the musician was performing on stage.

They were also photographed having a casual conversation at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after party on March 12, appearing to be friendly until now.

Emily previously talked to Elle UK about Olivia and Harry’s relationship, when the former couple were still together. The model said she felt “very protective” of the actress, as she was facing criticism for her relationship at the time.

A different source says Olivia “is staying far away from this and taking the high road,” adding that “she is focused on her kids and her work” and she wants “nothing to do with the mess,” amid her custody battle with her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.