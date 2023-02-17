Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum and more honor icon Raquel Welch

Raquel Welch passed away this week at the age of 82. The actress, who was the daughter of Bolivian man and one of Hollywood’s most iconic sex symbols, was known for her captivating onscreen presence, and for her look in “One Million Years B.C.”, a B-epic that shows her wearing leopard print bathing suit.

Raquel Welch at the “One Million Years B.C.”

The film remains influential to this day, mostly because of her stunning looks. Over the years, Welch’s leopard print outfit has been tributed by models and actresses, among them, Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, and Teresa Giudice.

Ratajkowski at Travis Scott’s 2018 Halloween party

Ratajkowski wore the iconic look at Travis Scott’s 2018 Halloween party. Her look made headlines at the time, showing off her tousled hair and a replication of Welch’s iconic bikini. Ratajkowski shared the look on her social media after Welch’s death was announced.

Heidi Klum shared her own tribute on Instagram, captioning with a simple heart emoji. The post shows her 2002 GQ photoshoot taken by Mark Seliger.

Lastly, Teresa Giudice shared her own tribute. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reality TV star shared a moving tribute discussing how important Welch’s career was for her. “Growing up Raquel Welch was such a beautiful & iconic woman to me (and everyone else on the planet),” wrote Giudice.

“Coming from humble beginnings, I never dreamed as a little girl that I would have the privilege & honor to re-create that amazing image from ‘One Million Years B.C.’ and be featured in a magazine doing it,” she concluded her tribute. “Rest in Peace to a true icon, Ms. Raquel Welch.”