Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
A true beauty icon, the world says goodbye to one of Hollywood’s Golden Age icon, Jo-Raquel Welch - Raquel Welch. She has died at 82. The actress with Latin roots was a sex symbol of the 60s and is remembered for titles such as One Million Years B.C. and Fantastic Voyage.
These are some of legendary bombshell iconic moments.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!