Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski’s passionate kiss in Tokyo

Online users are going crazy after learning about a very unexpected romance between Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski. The pair went viral almost immediately after they were spotted engaging in a serious makeout session in Tokyo.

Loading the player...

The photos and video were posted online, with fans of the singer sharing their surprise, speculating about their new relationship and wondering if they had been dating for a long time.

The clip shows the couple having a casual conversation and sharing a passionate kiss on the street. Emily can be seen dancing with Harry and smiling, seemingly not knowing they were being filmed.

More of Harry and Emily Ratajkowski kissing in the streets in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/OoVecBIJGK — HSNews (@HS_News_) March 26, 2023

The singer has been focusing on work, as he is still on his ‘Love on Tour’ concert series, following his split from Olivia Wilde back in November, while the model has been booked and busy, and casually dating after her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

She was previously linked to Eric André and Pete Davidson, and has talked about her experience dating after her longtime relationship with her ex-husband.

Harry and Emily Ratajkowski kissing in Tokyo recently! pic.twitter.com/ReqRBDCB9T — Harry and Niall News! (@HarryNiallNews) March 26, 2023

“It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them,” she said to Harper’s BAZAAR. “I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth,” adding, “I don’t have that anymore. So now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts.’”