Harry Styles is ready to get into a serious relationship with Emily Ratajkowski: Report

It seems Harry Styles is really interested in starting a new relationship with Emily Ratajkowski following their passionate kiss in Tokyo, however the model might not be ready to get into a serious romance, as she is enjoying her single life after divorcing her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

A close source to the singer revealed to Us Weekly that “Harry has always been very attracted to Emily,” and he is “thrilled” to have a chance with the model. The insider went on to say that “Emily isn’t looking for anything serious,” and she is “just trying to live her best single life and have fun.”

The revelation comes after it was reported that Emily had apparently regretted the kiss and was asking his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde for forgiveness, as the pair are known to be friends.

And while Emily has been spotted casually dating some potential suitors, she recently admitted that she would like to have more children, but she doesn’t think a partner is a necessity when it comes to raising kids. “I think I definitely would like to have more children - I really love being a mom. I’m not sure I’m going to find somebody that I want to raise a child with,” the 31-year-old said, reports the Daily Mail.

The actress says that she loves motherhood, as she shares 2-year-old Sylvester with her ex. “I personally wouldn’t be afraid of getting pregnant and giving birth as a single woman,” she continued. “That doesn’t mean I’m saying that’s the best way to do it or the only way to do it but I very much see that for my future - deciding to do IVF in my late-30s to give Sly a sibling.

She also shared her thoughts about marriage, explaining that it is “really hard, partnership is really hard and when you bring kids into the mix it’s 1,000 times more difficult, so in some ways, it (being a single mom) can streamline it a bit.”