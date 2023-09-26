Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso look fit in Miami Beach

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso are making the most of the waning days of summer. The couple was photographed on the beach in Miami, with the two talking while spending some time in the water.

©GrosbyGroup



Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso on the beach

Photos show the two in their bathing suits, with Damon looking fit in black swim trunks and some sunglasses. Barroso also looked amazing, wearing a two-piece light blue suit that she paired with a cap, some jewelry, and some sunglasses.

The two were spotted in the water and later on, talking to some friends while on the beach.

©GrosbyGroup



Damon and Barroso

Damon and Barroso’s relationship

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso have been together for the past 18 years. The couple is one of the strongest relationships in Hollywood, with Damon speaking openly about his relationship with his wife and how therapy has helped them become better partners.

“I had — not to get too personal — negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off,” he said to Entertainment Weekly. “I actually negotiated in couples therapy ­— this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called.” Damon then starred in “Oppenheimer,” directed by Nolan, which went on to become one of the most successful films of the past year.

The two are still going strong, often photographed on vacation or hanging out with friends, including Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. The foursome have discussed their friendship in the past, with Pataky saying that it’s a relief to have someone with who she can speak Spanish. “And his wife is Argentinian so we speak Spanish,” she said to PEOPLE. “So for me, it’s a relief, yes, somebody I can speak Spanish with! We’ve become very good friends.”

