Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso look stylish in recent outing in New York City

Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon showed off their elegant attire during a recent night out in New York City. The glamorous couple attended the World’s Most Fascinating Dinner Hosted By Stella Artois for a good cause, with other Hollywood stars in attendance, including Zoe Saldaña, Ludacris, and Jeremy Allen White.

The actor and the designer posed together as they arrived at the event, with Matt embracing his wife and smiling for the camera. The pair showed off their chic outfits for the night, with Luciana wearing a one-shoulder red dress, paired with strappy heels and a black purse. She also styled her hair in an updo and rocked a red lip.

Meanwhile, Matt wore an all-black ensemble, which consisted of a collarless shirt and a classic suit, completing the look with black shoes. The pair continue to go strong in their 18-year relationship after it was reported that the couple had “rediscovered their romance” following struggles in their marriage.

The National Enquirer previously reported that Matt and Luciana had been working on their relationship after his longtime friend Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez recommended couple’s therapy, which worked in their favor.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Matt revealed that he had attended therapy to balance his personal and professional life as it had been affecting his marriage. “I had — not to get too personal — negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off,” he said about his role in ‘Oppenheimer’ directed by Christopher Nolan. “I actually negotiated in couples therapy ­— this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called.”