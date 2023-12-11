Elon Musk warns Taylor Swift of ‘popularity decline’: Fans respond

Taylor Swift’s fans are defending the singer following Elon Musk’s reaction to seeing her latest recognition as Time Magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year. The acclaimed musician received the coveted title after the success of her Eras Tour, the premiere of her film, which resulted in record-breaking numbers, and the domination of the Billboard charts with her hit songs.

The CEO of Tesla took to Twitter to congratulate Taylor after learning about the recognition, however, he also decided to give her a piece of advice from his own experience. “Congrats,” Elon wrote, adding in a separate tweet, “Some risk of popularity decline after this award. I speak from experience lol.”

Elon’s warning comes after he was named Person of the Year back in 2021. But it seems the billionaire is aware of his own “popularity decline” after a series of business decisions and comments since he was honored with the title.

Swifties decided to share their thoughts after seeing his congratulatory comment. “Elon Musk try not to make everything about himself challenge,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “He could’ve just [said] congratulations and move on. No one asked for his advice/opinion thou.”

“People actually like taylor so i don’t think that’ll be a problem elon,” another online user added, while others said that his “advice is not needed,” as Taylor “has been dealing with fame before Elon became famous.”

“Taylor Swift found a way to transcend borders and be a source of light,” wrote Time’s editor-in-chief, Sam Jacobs, when announcing the recognition. “Swift is the rare person who is both the writer and hero of her own story.”