Cardi B reveals that Offset is no longer living with her

More details have come out between Cardi B and Offset’s marriage - from the artist herself. The “Puntería” singer is the star of Rolling Stone’s May cover issue, and she shared some insight into the on-and-off-again married couple’s relationship.



Cardi and Offset said ‘I do’ in 2017

Cardi and Offset secretly married on Sept. 20, 2017, and welcomed their first child, Kulture, on July 10, 2018. She filed for divorce two years later, on Sept. 15, 2020, amid cheating rumors. However, they reunited the next month, welcoming their second child, Wave, a year later in September 2021 - but the drama didn’t stop.

After a rollercoaster of allegations, messy Instagram lives, and pointing fingers, Cardi B confirmed that she was single in December 2023. But in the last few months, fans have been wondering if they were back together.

Sharing an update, she did not list Offset as someone who lives in her home, per RollingStone. “When Offset comes around, he comes around, so he’s a helping hand, too,” she told the outlet.



The couple shares two kids

The relationship certainly seems complicated, but Cardi says they’re best friends, which makes it even harder to split ways. When asked what she’s decided to do about the marriage, she told the outlet, “We think it through, because we do love each other. It’s not even about love. We’re best friends. And it’s like, ‘OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend, or I didn’t have a support system.’ It’s not even about ‘How do you leave a partner?’ How do you stop talking to your best friend?”

For Cardi, while they’re each other’s “cheerleader” she says they’re from “two different worlds,” and her career takes over her life. “My career comes first, then my kids come second. And then sometimes I don’t realize that I’m putting so many things before my relationship,” she said. Later in the interview process, Cardi reframed her priorities, saying “My kids come first. My kids come before anything.“

Cardi B and Offset’s rollercoaster

After welcoming Wave, they seemed to be working through the rough patch, but in June 2023, the Migos rapper posted and deleted a story accusing her of cheating. The following month, they released, “Jealousy,” which had people wondering if everything was a publicity stunt.

After more cheating rumors, Cardi confirmed that she was single in December 2023 during an Instagram Live. They went on to collaborate for her March 2024 “Like What (Freestyle)” music video, which he directed.



Cardi B and offset hold hands after the Met Gala at an after party

They spent Valentine’s Day together, then in April, they attended the New York Knicks game. They were hand in hand at a Met Gala after party, and this last Mother’s Day, she said she felt “spoiled” after he showered her with three diamond chains and filled her mansion with flowers.



Time will tell what’s next for the parents of two.