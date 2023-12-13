Cardi B and Offset: Are they getting back together this time?

Cardi B and Offset have called it quits. And while the couple have been able to get back together after previous splits, it’s still unclear if they are planning on continuing their relationship amid their latest separation.

A close source to the pair revealed to Us Weekly that they could “work things out” in the future. “Cardi’s inner circle of friends are remaining hopeful that she and Offset are able to work things out,” an insider said to the publication.

“They’ve been through their fair share of ups and downs over the years but have always managed to come back to each other,“ the source added, explaining that Cardi’s friends know that she is a “strong, independent woman who will be great either way.” However, they said that the couple had “such a strong love between [them] when they were together that they’re still holding out hope for a reconciliation.”

Details about the split remain unclear, however, the singer shared her thoughts with her fans, revealing that she wants to put herself first. “I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said on Instagram Live. “But I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”

“I don’t know. I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited,” Cardi declared, sharing her perspective for 2024.