Cardi B’s dramatic hairstyle transformation amid split from Offset

Cardi B likes to change things around when it comes to both her sense of style and hair and makeup. The 31-year-old rapper recently confirmed her split from Offset, causing fans to speculate on what happened between them.

And while Cardi didn’t give much details about the breakup, she decided to go for a hairstyle transformation to mark her life-changing decision.

Cardi was spotted out and about in Los Angeles over the weekend, wearing a pair of baggy denim pants, and a blue and yellow flannel shirt, perfectly matching her outfit with a Birkin bag, which is seemingly the bag Offset gifted the singer on her birthday.

However, it was her new hairstyle that stole the attention. Cardi was photographed rocking short hair with bangs, looking very stylish with her sleek cut, as she is known for wearing her hair longer.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said on her latest Instagram Live, sharing her thoughts about the split from the rapper. “But I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”

The confirmation comes days after rumors started, with Cardi sharing a cryptic message on social media. “You know when you just out grow relationships,” she wrote, “I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”