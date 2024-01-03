Cardi B brings back this controversial beauty trend from the 90’s

Cardi B is bringing back one of the major beauty trends from the 90s and 00s, and while many celebrities and A-list stars regret having taken part in the popular trend, the rapper looks stunning showing off her latest makeup look, which includes pencil-thin eyebrows.

The singer took to social media to share a series of photos wearing a backless bodycon paired with diamond statement earrings and black strappy heels. Cardi smiled for the camera and showed off her Monroe piercing and makeup look, including brown lip liner and dramatic eyeshadow.

Cardi styled her hair in loose waves and rocked green contact lenses. However, it was her thin eyebrows that stole the show, as many of her fans had some mixed reactions about the look. “The brows are slaying bestie wowow,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “I love the thin brows on you.”

Other online users were quick to say she was “starting to look like someone else.” Another fan added, “One thing about Cardi is she always on point with fashion.” The rapper welcomed the new year with a new look following the split from her estranged husband Offset.

“I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open,” Cardi said on a recent Instagram Live. “I don’t know. I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited.”

It seems friends of the celebrity couple are hoping that they can work things out despite Cardi declaring that they have called it quits for good. “They’ve been through their fair share of ups and downs over the years but have always managed to come back to each other,“ a source said to Us Weekly.