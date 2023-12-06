Julia Roberts shares beauty trend she wishes she avoided

Julia Roberts is looking back at some of the beauty trends she tried when she was younger, revealing that after giving a second thought, she probably would have avoided some of them. During a recent interview with People, the Hollywood star talked about an important piece of advice she would give to her younger self.

The actress was asked about advice she would give to her 19-year-old self, to which she simply replied. “Stand up straighter. It’s all going to be okay, and don’t pluck your eyebrows,” she declared without thinking about it twice.

Julia is known for maintaining her youthful looks by keeping a strict skincare routine, and minimal makeup. “Before I get on an airplane, I pile up on skincare products,” she previously shared. “You couldn’t hug me because I would just slip right away from you.”

This is not the first time an actress has given a similar response when it comes to beauty trends. “The one thing I always say is do not touch her eyebrows. Don’t destroy your eyebrows like I did, and countless other women that I know,” Julianne Moore said to Harper’s Bazaar when asked about a piece of advice she would give to her teen daughter Liv.

Another star with a similar experience is Charlize Theron, who previously revealed to InStyle that she is “still recovering” from plucking her eyebrows in the past. “Hands down, the thin eyebrow from the ’90s,” she said about her worst beauty mistake.

Apart from beauty advice, Julia previously said that the best wellness advice she could give would be to “remain calm, drink your water, get your sleep, and be joyful.”