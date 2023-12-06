The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 11©GettyImages
CELEBRITY BEAUTY

Julia Roberts shares beauty trend she wishes she avoided

Apart from beauty advice, Julia previously said that the best wellness advice she could give would be to “remain calm, drink your water, get your sleep, and be joyful.”

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Julia Roberts is looking back at some of the beauty trends she tried when she was younger, revealing that after giving a second thought, she probably would have avoided some of them. During a recent interview with People, the Hollywood star talked about an important piece of advice she would give to her younger self.

READ MORE

JULIA ROBERTS SHARES SWEET BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE TO HER 19-YEAR-OLD TWINS WITH RARE PHOTO

GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ’S RED FIERY LOOK INSPIRED BY JULIA ROBERTS IN ‘PRETTY WOMAN’

The actress was asked about advice she would give to her 19-year-old self, to which she simply replied. “Stand up straighter. It’s all going to be okay, and don’t pluck your eyebrows,” she declared without thinking about it twice.

Julia is known for maintaining her youthful looks by keeping a strict skincare routine, and minimal makeup. “Before I get on an airplane, I pile up on skincare products,” she previously shared. “You couldn’t hug me because I would just slip right away from you.”

Leave The World Behind screening©GettyImages

This is not the first time an actress has given a similar response when it comes to beauty trends. “The one thing I always say is do not touch her eyebrows. Don’t destroy your eyebrows like I did, and countless other women that I know,” Julianne Moore said to Harper’s Bazaar when asked about a piece of advice she would give to her teen daughter Liv.

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011©GettyImages

Another star with a similar experience is Charlize Theron, who previously revealed to InStyle that she is “still recovering” from plucking her eyebrows in the past. “Hands down, the thin eyebrow from the ’90s,” she said about her worst beauty mistake.

Apart from beauty advice, Julia previously said that the best wellness advice she could give would be to “remain calm, drink your water, get your sleep, and be joyful.”

Related Video:

Intermittent Fasting Can Be As Effective As Calorie Counting

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more