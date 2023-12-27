Cardi B shows her holiday decor and spends Christmas with Offset

Cardi B and Offset spend Christmas with their two children, Kulture and Wave, along with other family members. The estranged couple shared videos on their respective Instagram accounts showcasing their holiday celebration and decorations.

The videos show the parents filming their children joyfully opening their Christmas gifts. Cardi also shared a glimpse of the Christmas trees set up for each of their kids. She showed off Kulture’s tree decorated with Hello Kitty ornaments and Wave’s “Baby Shark” themed tree.

Cardi was delighted with the decorations and proudly showed off her daughter’s Hello Kitty Christmas tree, saying, “The kids are obsessed.”

The couple, who have had an on-and-off relationship, seemed to be in high spirits, enjoying the festive season with their loved ones. The videos were met with much love and appreciation from their fans, who were excited to see the family spending time together.

While Cardi B and Offset might not be together as a couple right now, they continue to co-parent their children and celebrate the holidays together as a family.

Rumors of their separation

Cardi B announced her split from Offset following speculation on social media that the couple had unfollowed each other. At the time, she also shared a cryptic Instagram Story about relationships. “You know when you just outgrow relationships,” she wrote on December 4, adding, “I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

In an Instagram Live, the star said she had hesitated to share the news but finally found courage. “I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said. “But I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”

