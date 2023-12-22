Deck the hall! Celebrities getting into the Christmas spirit

Christmas is just days away, and celebrities are getting into the holiday spirit. From Christmas decorations to family cards, check out some starts getting festive.

1. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus gets into the Christmas spirit in Nashville.

2. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez shared a photo posing in front of her stunning tree ahead of her holiday party with Ben Affleck.

3. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shows off some of her holiday decor.

4. Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz shares the receipe for her delicious pear cake & Avaline Lambrusco cocktail to get into the holiday spirit.

5. Levi McConaughey

Levi McConaughey hilariously trolls his dad Matthew and his 1999 bongo arrest while Christmas shopping.



6. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba shares memories from Christmas’ over the years with her husband Cash Warren, and their children, Honor and Haven and son Hayes, for #FBF.

7. Shakira

Shakira had fans cracking up when she made the worst gingerbread house ever.

8. Emily Ratajkowski

Emrata shares some photos posing with the her Christmas tree. She also showed the decorating process with her so, Sylvester Apollo Bear, who she shares with ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

9. Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian and her children True and Tatum were already in the Christmas spirit two weeks ago with Rob Kardashian and Angela White’s (formerly known as Blac Chyna) daughter Dream.

10. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton gets ready to celebrate #Slivmas with happy memories over the years with her husband.