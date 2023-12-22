Kim Kardashian’s unique and eco-friendly way to wrap her Christmas gifts

While many might find this idea bizarre or genius, Kim Kardashian decided to give away Christmas gifts wrapped in reusable SKIMS fabric. The reality TV personality and businesswoman took to social media to share her environmentally responsible wrapping idea, which features her brand’s cotton t-shirt fabric.

“I wrapped all of my holiday gifts in a skim cotton T-shirt fabric,” she explained, revealing that it’s “all reusable.” Kim’s idea replaces the single-use paper that often ends up in landfills.

©Kim Kardashian



Kim Kardashian wrapped her Christmas gifts in SKIMS fabric

On several occasions, Kardashian has said that she doesn’t have anything colorful or tons of furniture at her home because she wants a zen space; therefore, her choice of wrapping fabric color matches her home aesthetic.

The gift wrapping, while unconventional, still gives a vibe of minimalism and elegance, as the white fabric is neatly tied with a knot, a feature that is hard to get with simple gift-wrapping paper.

©Kim Kardashian





Redefining the meaning of white Christmas

Kim transformed her lavish mansion in Hidden Hills with over a dozen Christmas trees, causing mixed reactions among online users. The businesswoman recently shared a video of her home decorations on social media, giving her fans and followers a glimpse of her hallway adorned with beautiful white pine trees that appear as snow. As a minimalist, Kim Kardashian prefers a simple style for her $60 million mansion, but she’s going all out for the festive season.

Online users took to social media to share their thoughts on her decorations. “Christmas is supposed to be festive & over the top. Only time of the year, where you get a pass for being extra!” one person commented, while someone else added, “Personal Christmas Trees for the kid’s bedrooms is great but I hope she also lets the kids decorate their trees.”