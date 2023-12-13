Why Uruguay is the only Latin American country that doesn’t celebrate Christmas?

One thing that sets Uruguay apart from the rest of Latin America is its lack of celebration for Christmas. Unlike its neighboring countries, Uruguay eliminated Christmas from its official calendar in 1918, along with Three Kings‘ Day, Holy Week, and the Virgin’s Day.

There has been a lot of speculation concerning this particular peculiarity; however, the most commonly cited explanation is the separation of the church from the State. It is believed that this separation has created a unique cultural environment in which religious beliefs and practices are less closely intertwined with government policies and decision-making processes than in other parts of the world.

Historian Roger Geymonat explains that the Uruguayan government began distancing itself from the Catholic Church in 1860 by introducing the “Secularization of Cemeteries” decree. This policy gave the government control of cemeteries, which had previously been under church jurisdiction. In addition, the government began to prioritize civil marriage over religious marriage and removed all references to God from parliamentary speeches, as informed by the Spanish-language newspaper Listin Diario.

Uruguay took until 1917 to approve a Constitution establishing a formal separation between the church and the State, thus guaranteeing freedom of worship. This move led to the holidays being maintained without recognizing the religious characteristics behind these dates.

Despite the lack of official recognition during the holiday season in Uruguay, the festive spirit is still very much present. The vibrant streets are adorned with colorful and eye-catching decorations, and Christmas trees are common in homes and businesses nationwide. However, unlike in other countries in the region, you won’t see many mangers or other overtly religious symbols. This is because Uruguay is predominantly a secular country with a separation of church and State.

Nonetheless, the holiday season in Uruguay is still a time for celebration, spending time with loved ones, and enjoying the cheerful atmosphere that surrounds the country during this particular time of year.

