Mattel and toy designer Javier Meabe drop the 2022 Día De Muertos Barbie and Ken doll

Barbie and Ken transform themselves into calacas (skulls). The beloved toy brand just introduced three new dolls as part of Mattel’s ongoing Día De Muertos series, honoring the customs, symbols, and rituals often seen throughout this festive time of remembrance.

©Rafael Ortega



Mattel drop the 2022 Día De Muertos Barbie and Ken doll

Created by Mexican-American Barbie designer Javier Meabe, the 2022 Día De Muertos Barbie doll celebrates the time-honored holiday, wearing a ruffled dress in a rich royal purple, with pigment-print skeletons, sugar skulls, and flower details.

©Agencies



At the same time, the Día De Muertos 2022 Ken doll wears a charro look featuring a bright blue shirt under a vest with skulls, flowers, roses, and bones in rich tones.

©Agencies



For the 2022 series, Javier wanted the dolls to expand the Día De Muertos world. “Every year when I sit down to design the new Día De Muertos dolls, there’s a flood of emotions; I’m honored and excited to represent this holiday that is so close to my own heart. I understand how important this holiday is and am grateful for the opportunity to continue celebrating these traditions with Barbie respectfully,” Meabe said. “I love celebrating the Día de Muertos traditions with my loved ones each year and honoring my family and friends that are no longer with us.”

“It’s such a powerful and meaningful way to remember them through stories and happy memories.”

“For this year’s doll, I worked very closely with our Latin American partners. I wanted the design to be full of vibrant colors and artwork. I lined up the previous Día De Muertos dolls and was inspired to bring some newness to this year’s line by giving Barbie a color-blocked dress with embroidery and pigment print artwork. I then used calavera makeup, marigolds, and sugar skull skeletons to tie all the previous dolls in the series together to feel like they are all from the same environment,” the Barbie Designer at Mattel said.