2022 Memes
OKAY LETS GO

The funniest memes to ring in New Year 2022

Time for 2020.... 2

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

2021 felt like a 2020 rewrite for a lot of people and with the Omnicron variant (or Omarian) showing his ugly head we might have a 2020 part 2! However, there’s nothing we can do at this point but stay hopeful for the best and in the end, the best way to handle anything is comedy, so take a look at some of the funniest memes about the upcoming year.















