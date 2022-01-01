The funniest memes to ring in New Year 2022

2021 felt like a 2020 rewrite for a lot of people and with the Omnicron variant (or Omarian) showing his ugly head we might have a 2020 part 2! However, there’s nothing we can do at this point but stay hopeful for the best and in the end, the best way to handle anything is comedy, so take a look at some of the funniest memes about the upcoming year.
Ending 2019 Starting 2022 pic.twitter.com/H6XKm7K08X— Gratuitous Disney Memes (@GratDisMemes) December 28, 2021
Me walking into 2022 pic.twitter.com/jTfUXrcoSP— ThickyRicky (@theeRicoTaquito) December 30, 2021
Me Welcoming 2022— puty (@puty) December 30, 2021
How it looks How it really is inside pic.twitter.com/uay3ZuDD8N
After watching Don’t Look Up, I’m going into 2022 like… pic.twitter.com/aDdoZoFryo— Netflix (@netflix) December 29, 2021
New year's resolution 2022 🎉 pic.twitter.com/FtfFIH7kby— Llews For AlI (@llewcid) December 25, 2021
me going into 2022 pic.twitter.com/VoFB8oWCSc— out of context vamps (@nocontextvampss) December 28, 2021
the fact that 2021 is already over is proof that time also flies when you are NOT having fun— trash jones (@jzux) December 14, 2021
Talk to me about the contents of 2022 are we insured? pic.twitter.com/m8OLQmHaPT— Princess Pebbles (@PebblesPuss2014) December 30, 2021
I hope 2022 doesn't suck pic.twitter.com/BS2lsBW1PP— Dank Memes (@theMemesBot) December 22, 2021
#NewYear#2022Loading#memes#newyearmemespic.twitter.com/Zp0mrBsZJ1— Kamini Tripathi (@yashiiskamini) December 25, 2021
Me in 2022. ✍🏻😅 pic.twitter.com/OoqB94OkC5— Mistik Şifa (@mistiksifa) December 30, 2021
Hopeful for 2022 pic.twitter.com/mAxlAvQyCS— Spongebob Memes (@SpongeBobMemesZ) December 27, 2021
2022 Waiting For Me pic.twitter.com/XvdC40pio0— MemesCasm (@memes_Casm) December 30, 2021
How I celebrated #NewYearsEve when young compared to now. pic.twitter.com/SHYX3j80JE— Marty & mom 🐕🦺🐈⬛🐈⬛ (@colleengrott) December 26, 2021
Getting a jump on 2022 by breaking my New Years resolutions.— Pork Chops with Gravy (@PorkWithGravy) December 26, 2021
Whats my 2022 new years resolution you ask?.. pic.twitter.com/TOq77FzUDd— Antonio (@BraveLilPoster) December 28, 2021
So, is 2022 gonna be part 3 of a trilogy? Will it be the main trilogy or the prequel trilogy? Is there gonna be a spin-off series? I'm just tryna plan how much food and wine I need in my bunker till this blows over— liberation for all p&ty (@honey_coombs) December 28, 2021
My New Year's resolution 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cm9qRp5Fxo— North Belfast Lady 🇮🇪🎅🦌🦃🎄🎶 (@NBelfastLady) December 29, 2021
me looking at 2022 with intense suspicion after the last two years pic.twitter.com/g1XZIZTiKR— flamin nora (@katierpacker) December 30, 2021
Is it time for New Year resolutions yet? pic.twitter.com/u5OsfmlG15— Andrew Mackey (@AndrewMackeyUK) December 28, 2021