All the ways you can watch the ball drop on New Year’s Eve

This year, there are multiple ways to ring in the new year, from traditons that have been around for years, to new specials that could be the beginning of an annual favorite.

So, whether you want to spend the last minutes of 2021 with Ryan Seacrest and Daddy Yankee or Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, there’s something for everybody this New Year’s Eve.

1. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is celebrating its 50th year on television, and of course, they’re going all out to celebrate the big milsetone.

Helping veteran Ryan Seacrest out with hosting duties will be Liza Koshy, Jessie James Decker, Billy Porter, D-Nice, Ciara, Daddy Yankee, and Roselyn Sanchez. There will also be a ton of star-studded performances by Don Omar and Nio Garcia, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, French Montana, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Måneskin, Mae Muller, Polo G, Masked Wolf, OneRepublic, and Walker Hayes. Daddy Yankee is also set to perform.

The program takes place in Times Square annd will begin at 8 p.m. on ABC.

2. Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus & Pete Davidson

Saturday Night Live cast memberPete Davidson will be appearaing alongside his longtime friend Miley Cyrus to ring in the new year in Miami, FL. For their first time hosting such a momentous occasion, the pair will welcome in 2022 with a legendary list of performers, including Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h, and more.

The special will air from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and can be watched live on NBC or on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

3. 2021: It’s Toast! with Hoda and Jenna

Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are taking the lead for this New Year’s Eve special. Viewers can expect special appearances from celebs including Lisa Vanderpump, Howie Mandel, Michael Bublé, TikTok star Noodle the pug, and more.

The show will begin at 8 p.m. and can be watched live on NBC or on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

4. New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Longtime BFFs Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are back at it again with their beloved NYE special for the fifth year in a row. Headlining the show is Katy Perry, while other guests include Amanda Gorman, Patti Labelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Leslie Jordan, William Shatner, and Duran Duran. In addition to the duo at their home base in Manhattan, correspondents will also be in Las Vegas, New Orleans and Key West, Florida.

The festivities start at 8 p.m. and wrap up at 12:30 a.m. on CNN.