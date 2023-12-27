Why do people kiss on New Year’s Eve?

The New Year represents new opportunities. People make all manner of resolutions and follow traditions in order to have some good luck in the coming year. When it comes to love though, your New Year’s Eve kiss has some added weight to it, with many believing that it’s an important moment that represents your luck on love for the following year. Where does this tradition come from?

Some backstory on the tradition

Like most ancient traditions, the origins are not completely understood. Time magazine reports that the tradition’s popularity in the United States dates back to German origins. Holiday expert Alexis McCrossen reveals that one of the earliest recorded evidences of a New Year’s kiss was made in 1863, in a celebration of German immigrants in New York city.

Electricity played a key role

Around this time of immigration and new arrivals, electricity also made its way to the country, resulting in another New Year’s eve tradition: going out to celebrate the New Year. “That’s when the custom of toasting really takes off,” said McCrossen. Once people started going out and seeing others, they would start mimicking each other and replicating their behaviors, including the kiss at midnight.

Hollywood movies helped

Hollywood romances and movies were also key in spreading this tradition, taking it from Europe and America, to different parts of the world. Famous movies and TV shos like “When Harry Met Sally,” “Bridget Jones’ Diary” and “The O.C.” feature New Year’s Eve kisses, painted at some of the most romantic moment for the characters. These scenes encapsulate the excitement and hope people feel when they get to celebrate the passage of time with someone special.

