Here’s why December 11th is breakup day

Despite the holidays representing a moment of togetherness, December has one of the dates in the year where most break ups take place. Officially known as International Breakup Day, December 11th is one of the dates where most break ups take place. Why? It’s a phenomenon that many have tried to understand, with experts compiling a few reasons that might shed some light:

The holidays are an emotional part of the year

Anxiety over each other’s families

According to experts exploring the phenomenon, couples feel some extra pressure and stress whenever the holidays come around. The topic of families is very present, with many feeling the need to invite their significant others around on trips, or to spend holidays together, which triggers numerous openings for breaking up. Instead of making the leap and showing commitment, many see the end of a relationship as an easier or better option.

Stress over buying gifts

Many couples also feel stress when it comes to purchasing presents for their signficant other, whether the pressure is financial or emotional. “Roughly 40% of people see ending their relationship as a way out of getting their significant other a present for the holidays,” reports WCNC.

It’s the perfect date to end things without ruining Christmas

December 11th also appears to be the right date to break things up with someone since it’s close but not too close for the holidays. This means that the person who was broken up with will have their family around to console them, but also that they won’t spend the entire holiday crying because they were heartbroken.

The holidays trigger some self-reflection

The holidays make people reflect about their lives

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the holidays are also the perfect time for self-reflection. This time of the year prompts many to question their life, and the decisions they’ve made thus far. “I think as the year ends couples break up because they assume that the underlying issues they had in their relationship would have been fixed by now and they dread carrying the same issues into a new year,” explained dating expert Renee Slansky.

“We tend to use this time of the year to reflect and ask ourselves what we really want and what’s not working out and then make decisions to either continue or end.”

