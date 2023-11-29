Christmas has arrived at the White House! Following the Thanksgiving celebrations, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill have revealed the festive adornments of their residence, captivating all who visit with a sense of wonder.

Every year, The White House anticipates hosting approximately 100,000 visitors during the holiday season and this year is no exception. Additionally, the present administration aims to launch interactive experiences on digital platforms, providing a unique avenue to strengthen the connection between the President and the people.

Scroll below to see some of the best photos of The White House’s holiday decorations this year.