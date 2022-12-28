New Year’s Eve traditions: 10 things Latinos do to bring good fortune

Leave it to the Latino community when it comes to New Year’s Eve tradition. As one of the Latino favorite seasons, creating memories with family and friends is as important as respecting and continuing the good fortune rituals passed down generation through generation.

These practices are also a fantastic way to manifest and anticipate a great year. While belief varies in each country, Latin Americans don’t play when inviting good fortune to their lives.

Therefore, we enlisted a few options that you can implement into your life and share with the upcoming generations.

Eating 12 grapes at midnight

Each of the grapes — 12 to be exact— represent each month of the year. At midnight, while everyone is jumping, crying, and hugging, step aside for a couple of seconds, eat the grapes and ask for 12 special wishes.

Burn incense or sage with all of your windows open

Burning incense sticks, palo santo, or sage with your windows open will push away all the negative energy and help you and yours start the new year fresh and clean.

Go to the ATM and fill your wallet or pockets

According to the tradition, receiving the new year with money in your pocket, wallets, or handbags would help you keep the cash flowing.

Grab your suitcase and run

Grab a suitcase and walk out of your home to secure travel and new adventures in the new year.

Red, green and yellow are the colors of the night

Red underwear symbolizes love, green is for money, and yellow calls for prosperity. Luckily the tradition doesn’t prohibit wearing them all colors simultaneously.

Broom the bad juju away

Take a broom and sweep out your door to get rid of any bad vibe following you closely.

Are you done with the grapes? Start kissing!

Keep love, affection, and closeness flowing all year.

Eat a lentil soup

As one of the first foods to be cultivated by humans, lentils represent prosperity and are highly valued. Their shape resembles money.

Burn a “muñeco”