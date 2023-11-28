How to effectively manifest abundance into your life, according to Julissa Calderon

Are you looking to manifest abundance into your life? If so, you’re not alone. Many people seek ways to attract more abundance and prosperity into their lives. Whether it is fortune, a better job, love, or health, there are effective techniques that can help you achieve your goals.

Julissa Calderon, known for Gentefied (2020), With Love (2021), and Go Off with Jess & Julissa (2021), has released her second journal, “ARE YOU READY TO MANIFEST?” Julissa, who has been journaling for years, shared some of the best strategies for successfully manifesting abundance and how these techniques helped her to become a household name in entertainment.

©Julissa Calderon





As Erykah Badu once said, “Write it down on real paper, with a real pencil, and watch sh*t get real,” this is precisely what Julissa has been doing. Even after the release of her first journal in 2022, “Manifest that Sh*t!” Calderon noticed how writing things with intention helped her achieve even her wildest dreams.

According to Calderon, wishing something is never enough, but still manifesting and working towards your goal is a step closer to making things happen. “We have to remember that what you want out of life, you can only get if you’re authentic to yourself. I want a purpose. I want power, and talk of power, and the move is strategic. I am powerful,” Julissa assured.

“You want to be your best self; it takes work. Everything takes work.”

Julissa Calderon’s four steps for manifesting abundance

The first one is to truly authentically, no matter what, believe in what you’re trying to manifest. Believe it wholeheartedly!

Number two it’s writing it down in detail. Truly, specifically!

Number three is doing the work. You’re not going to get anything without doing the work.

Number four is trusting the process and letting go. If you believe in what you said and wrote it down, and if you’re doing the work, what are you nervous about? Why are you so anxious about it? Let it go! It might not happen on your time, but it will happen. So the universe, God, whatever you believe in, is waiting for you to do your best. To become your best. To see yourself as your best.

