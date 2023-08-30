Super Blue Moon: What does it mean for you and your zodiac sign?

A super blue moon in Pisces is rising tonight, August 30 at 9:35 pm ET. And while we eagerly await to see a new blue moon, many are still wondering what this means and why it is so important on a spiritual and energetic level. This is also set to be the first blue moon since 2021, with the next one coming in 2024.

This is the perfect time to manifest your goals and dreams for this year and the next one, as the energy surrounding us will be magnified and the opportunity to make an important decision at a personal and professional level will arise.

However, this might also mean something different for every zodiac sign, meaning it can be of importance in different areas of your life.

For Aquarius , this is the time to make a change in your professional life, as you have probably been expecting to take the next step, so don’t be afraid to manifest it and be on the lookout for new opportunities.

, this is the time to make a change in your professional life, as you have probably been expecting to take the next step, so don’t be afraid to manifest it and be on the lookout for new opportunities. If you are a Capricorn , remember not to rush, take a minute to think about what you want to express and communicate, as you could be experiencing some blockage and frustration.

, remember not to rush, take a minute to think about what you want to express and communicate, as you could be experiencing some blockage and frustration. For Sagittarius , this is the moment to look for support in your family members and closest friends, no matter what you are going through right now, remember that your loved ones will always have your back.

, this is the moment to look for support in your family members and closest friends, no matter what you are going through right now, remember that your loved ones will always have your back. Scorpio , don’t be afraid to show your creative passions. Use this time to do what you like best, drawing, writing, dancing, and painting, as your creative process will be heightened.

, don’t be afraid to show your creative passions. Use this time to do what you like best, drawing, writing, dancing, and painting, as your creative process will be heightened. Libra , some self-care has been due for a long time now. You have been experiencing some burnout and this is the right moment to relax and meditate to recharge your batteries.

, some self-care has been due for a long time now. You have been experiencing some burnout and this is the right moment to relax and meditate to recharge your batteries. If you are a Virgo , this is the time for a fresh start and to smooth out any issues with family and friends, or to resolve any problem or awkwardness with the people that you care about.

, this is the time for a fresh start and to smooth out any issues with family and friends, or to resolve any problem or awkwardness with the people that you care about. For Leo , avoid making any impulsive decisions and try to understand everyone else’s point of view as there might be something you are not seeing at the moment.

, avoid making any impulsive decisions and try to understand everyone else’s point of view as there might be something you are not seeing at the moment. Cancer , you are most likely experiencing a nostalgic and emotional moment in your life, so don’t be afraid of going to a familiar place that can make you feel more comfortable. This includes activities that will make you feel at peace.

, you are most likely experiencing a nostalgic and emotional moment in your life, so don’t be afraid of going to a familiar place that can make you feel more comfortable. This includes activities that will make you feel at peace. Gemini , there will be a door closing but worry not, as a new opportunity will arise for the better, so continue to set your sights on your goals and wait for exciting news to arrive.

, there will be a door closing but worry not, as a new opportunity will arise for the better, so continue to set your sights on your goals and wait for exciting news to arrive. If you are a Taurus , feel free to share what’s on your mind with someone close to you, the energy is in place to say what you think and feel. This will give you peace.

, feel free to share what’s on your mind with someone close to you, the energy is in place to say what you think and feel. This will give you peace. Aries, focus on yourself and step back from attending to other people’s necessities. This is a moment to put yourself first and worry about your feelings and emotions.

Related Video: Daily caffeine consumption: Everything you need to know about health effects Loading the player...