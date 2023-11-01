Life can get overwhelming, busy and stressful, especially during the holidays when we have so many obligations, events, and travel plans and start thinking of our goals for the upcoming year. So many of these things we can’t control. However, we can control how we deal with things and how we choose to take care of ourselves.

Self-care nowadays is as important as ever, and it can come in different forms for all of us. Whether it is drinking your favorite cup of tea, getting a massage, wearing comfy loungewear, practicing a skincare routine, lighting up candles or journaling, all these things can make a difference and improve our mental and physical health.

This Christmas season, give your mom, sister and all your lady friends a little bit of positivity and encouragement with gifts that help them pamper themselves, relax and relieve stress, or focus on their self-care and overall well-being. We rounded up some thoughtful self-care gift ideas for everyone on your list.

From a teacup warmer, a massage gun, essential oils, and must-have beauty products to noise-canceling headphones, they can practice self-love, get more rest or simply enjoy their me-time. Scroll down for our top picks.