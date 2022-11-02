Do you count the days until you can enjoy “the most wonderful time of the year”? Did you strategically plan to have a Christmas baby? If you said yes, then you are the perfect candidates to name your baby boy or baby girl with a memorable moniker inspired by the festive season.

Christmas-themed names like Joy, Ginger, Christian, and Carol are common, but it has a profound meaning when you welcome your bundle of joy in December.

Find below a list of holiday-inspired baby names that will make your and their lives jolly all year round.

©GettyImages



Holiday-inspired baby names that will make their lives jolly all year round

Girl

Noelle

Miracle

Milagro

Luz

Angelina

Avery

Bethany

Carol or Carole

Ginger

Charity

Eve

Faith

Grace

Holly

Joy

Juniper

Merri

Snow

Gloria

Belén

Paz

Nazareth

Boy