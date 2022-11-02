Holiday-inspired baby names that will make their lives jolly all year round©GettyImages
Holiday-inspired baby names that will make their lives jolly all year round

Find here a memorable moniker inspired by the festive season

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Do you count the days until you can enjoy “the most wonderful time of the year”? Did you strategically plan to have a Christmas baby? If you said yes, then you are the perfect candidates to name your baby boy or baby girl with a memorable moniker inspired by the festive season.

Christmas-themed names like Joy, Ginger, Christian, and Carol are common, but it has a profound meaning when you welcome your bundle of joy in December.

Find below a list of holiday-inspired baby names that will make your and their lives jolly all year round.

Girl

  • Noelle
  • Miracle
  • Milagro
  • Luz
  • Angelina
  • Avery
  • Bethany
  • Carol or Carole
  • Ginger
  • Charity
  • Eve
  • Faith
  • Grace
  • Holly
  • Joy
  • Juniper
  • Merri
  • Snow
  • Gloria
  • Belén
  • Paz
  • Nazareth
Boy

  • Noël
  • Nathan
  • Nathaniel
  • Asher
  • Angel
  • Nicholas
  • Cane
  • Christian
  • Emmanuel
  • Jax
  • Hollis
  • Winter
  • Donner
  • Pace
  • Pax
  • Joseph
  • Christopher
  • Bennett
  • Jose
  • Alpin
  • Nicolás
  • Gaspar
  • Jesús
  • Reyes



