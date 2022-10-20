Specialist Fernanda Jaffre explains how the Stretch Camouflage Technique works

It doesn’t matter how much you weigh or if you identify as a female or male, or you are gender nonconforming when it comes to stretch marks anyone can experience them for multiple reasons.

Stretches are long lines that develop on the skin, and they occur when there is the destruction of elastic and collagen fibers in the skin by being suddenly stretched.

One of the most common cases of stretch marks appears in people who were biologically born women and become pregnant. The scientific name for this tissue change is striae pregnant.

Pregnant people tend to notice their marks in the third trimester because the skin becomes more stretched during this period.

Why does the skin stretch?

The skin has elastic properties and can stretch easily. But, if the distension occurs in a short period, the skin cannot keep up and suffers injuries to the elastic fibers; therefore, we can see these scars.

Will every pregnant person have stretch marks?

There is a genetic predisposition, weight gain that can be greater or lesser, skin care during pregnancy, and the person’s age. The younger, the greater the chance of stretch marks appearing, as the skin tends to be firmer.

In addition, the hormonal modification that occurs during pregnancy also seems to play an essential role in the appearance of stretch marks. Studies indicate that 50 to 90% of pregnant people may develop stretch marks.

“The bad news is that there is no 100% effective treatment for stretch marks. Current prevention strategies are also ineffective. If you are a young pregnant woman and have a genetic propensity, unfortunately, there is nothing very effective to do. You will develop stretch marks during your pregnancy.” French Chilean specialist in scar camouflage, Fernanda Jaffre, says.

Which part of the body can have stretch marks?

Stretch marks in pregnancy appear prominently in the abdominal area, but they are also common on the breasts, buttocks, hips, lower back, and even arms if the patient has gained a lot of weight during pregnancy.