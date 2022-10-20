Specialist Fernanda Jaffre explains how the Stretch Camouflage Technique works

It doesn’t matter how much you weigh or if you identify as a female or male, or you are gender nonconforming when it comes to stretch marks anyone can experience them for multiple reasons.
Stretches are long lines that develop on the skin, and they occur when there is the destruction of elastic and collagen fibers in the skin by being suddenly stretched.
One of the most common cases of stretch marks appears in people who were biologically born women and become pregnant. The scientific name for this tissue change is striae pregnant.
Pregnant people tend to notice their marks in the third trimester because the skin becomes more stretched during this period.
Why does the skin stretch?
The skin has elastic properties and can stretch easily. But, if the distension occurs in a short period, the skin cannot keep up and suffers injuries to the elastic fibers; therefore, we can see these scars.
Will every pregnant person have stretch marks?
There is a genetic predisposition, weight gain that can be greater or lesser, skin care during pregnancy, and the person’s age. The younger, the greater the chance of stretch marks appearing, as the skin tends to be firmer.
In addition, the hormonal modification that occurs during pregnancy also seems to play an essential role in the appearance of stretch marks. Studies indicate that 50 to 90% of pregnant people may develop stretch marks.
“The bad news is that there is no 100% effective treatment for stretch marks. Current prevention strategies are also ineffective. If you are a young pregnant woman and have a genetic propensity, unfortunately, there is nothing very effective to do. You will develop stretch marks during your pregnancy.” French Chilean specialist in scar camouflage, Fernanda Jaffre, says.
Which part of the body can have stretch marks?
Stretch marks in pregnancy appear prominently in the abdominal area, but they are also common on the breasts, buttocks, hips, lower back, and even arms if the patient has gained a lot of weight during pregnancy.
With the increase in stretch marks, many people lose self-esteem, especially those who are prone to postpartum depression. However, there is a way to make them almost invisible.
According to Jaffre, who has a degree in Biomedicine from Unip (São Paulo), a method guarantees people they can recover self-esteem at one of the most important stages of their lives.
Camouflaging stretch marks with a tattoo is an innovative technique that promises to cover the stripes of the patient’s skin quickly and safely. “Many women have already undergone the procedure and approved the result. With the camouflage of these scars, we also touch the deep feelings of these women,” Fernanda assures.
How do the Stretch Camouflage Technique works?
The main objective of the camouflage of stretch marks through dermo pigmentation will act as camouflage and provide the patient with the pigmentation of the same color as their skin to cover the white, purple, or reddish lines of the stretch marks.
“When camouflage is performed by a qualified professional, stretch marks actually disappear when viewed with the naked eye.” says the professional master specialist with world recognition in the technique of restorative aesthetic tattoo.
This technique is semi-permanent, lasting up to a year and a half. Sun exposure is only allowed after the entire camouflage healing period has passed (in this case, 60 days). Still, the client can continue with her everyday life habits after this period.
“I work with these cases weekly; the scars are marks that unfortunately appear in a way that we don’t always have control over. When I specialized in the camouflage technique, the objective was to help stimulate women’s self-esteem, and today I realize that I have had great success in this area. It is a rewarding job”, declares Fernanda Jaffre enthusiastically.