First look at Jennifer Lopez’s newest body care line JLoBody

“Your body is one-of-a-kind, exquisite, and uniquely yours — it’s time to treat it that way,” says Jennifer Lopez after expanding her JLo Beauty empire into body care. Under the name JLoBody on July 24, the singer, actress, and businesswoman introduced a clinically backed line of high-performance skincare for the body.

According to the brand, JLo Body delivers visible results and limitless confidence. “It’s all the power and science behind JLo Beauty… now for body,” Lopez says.

Among JLo Body by JLoBeauty’s first launch is the Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm with Pink Pepperslim and Guarana Seed Extract. This clinically tested formula inspired by the most iconic booty also targets the hips and thighs.

The brand informed HOLA! USA that JLo’s advanced booty balm delivers results you can see and feel, like a reduction in the look of stretch marks and an instant boost in hydration. The product also promises to reveal skin that appears smoother, firmer, more hydrated — and a more confident you.

Jennifer’s tip for using this product and getting the desired results is to use it “ on your waist, hips, thighs, and arms for the look of firmer and smoother skin all over.”

HOW TO USE

Apply a generous amount to the booty, thighs, waist, and any area you want to see visible firming.

Massage into the skin in circular motions until fully absorbed.

Use daily.

POWERED BY