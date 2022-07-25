First look at Jennifer Lopez’s newest body care line JLoBody

“Your body is one-of-a-kind, exquisite, and uniquely yours — it’s time to treat it that way,” says Jennifer Lopez after expanding her JLo Beauty empire into body care. Under the name JLoBody on July 24, the singer, actress, and businesswoman introduced a clinically backed line of high-performance skincare for the body.
According to the brand, JLo Body delivers visible results and limitless confidence. “It’s all the power and science behind JLo Beauty… now for body,” Lopez says.
Among JLo Body by JLoBeauty’s first launch is the Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm with Pink Pepperslim and Guarana Seed Extract. This clinically tested formula inspired by the most iconic booty also targets the hips and thighs.
The brand informed HOLA! USA that JLo’s advanced booty balm delivers results you can see and feel, like a reduction in the look of stretch marks and an instant boost in hydration. The product also promises to reveal skin that appears smoother, firmer, more hydrated — and a more confident you.
Jennifer’s tip for using this product and getting the desired results is to use it “ on your waist, hips, thighs, and arms for the look of firmer and smoother skin all over.”
HOW TO USE
- Apply a generous amount to the booty, thighs, waist, and any area you want to see visible firming.
- Massage into the skin in circular motions until fully absorbed.
- Use daily.
POWERED BY
- Guarana Seed Extract, a natural body stimulator containing high caffeine levels, helps revitalize the look of tired skin and visibly reduces puffiness for a smoother appearance.
- Pink Pepperslim, a hardworking plant extract, helps smooth, diffuse, and fade the look of stretch marks.
- Heptapeptide-7 (HP7) is a combination of seven essential amino acids that helps to boost natural collagen production and reduce the visible signs of aging skin on the body. This potent peptide was explicitly designed to mimic the natural sequences found in the body’s defense and repair system.
- Caffeine and ferment work to visibly tighten, lift, and firm.
- Shea butter, avocado seed extract, and bentonite clay combine to help provide the appearance of healthier and firmer-looking skin and a smoother skin texture.
- Squalane moisturizes, softens, and soothes skin and reduces the look of fine lines.
- Hyaluronic Acid locks in moisture to keep skin looking plumped-up and youthful.
- Free from ingredients of concern, including sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and mineral oil.
THE CLAIMS TO BACK IT UP
Clinical Results
- 100% Demonstrated a measured increase in hydration IMMEDIATELY AFTER APPLICATION*
- 74% Demonstrated a measured IMPROVEMENT IN SKIN ELASTICITY*
- 71% Demonstrated a measured increase in SKIN TEXTURE/SMOOTHNESS* after four weeks
*Based on an 8-week clinical study of 34 women, ranging from 27 to 63.
Jennifer Lopez’s morning beauty routine takes her 5 minutes
Jennifer Lopez might expand her skincare line JLO Beauty with body-care products
Her new body care line isn’t the only thing Jennifer is celebrating! In addition to getting married to the love of her life, Ben Affleck, Lopez also took to social media to share a celebratory video for her birthday. “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty,” she began.
“Today’s my birthday, and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT Targeted Booty Balm. Head over to JLoBeauty.com to shop the video for some seriously sexy science! #JLoBeauty,” the star concluded.