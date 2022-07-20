Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s emotional wedding: ‘They cried to each other’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have shown once again their special connection, this time during their emotional wedding, now that witnesses are revealing some details about the surprise ceremony, including the moment they exchanged vows.

Loading the player...

The Hollywood star and the iconic performer, who are planning a big celebration of their marriage with friends and family in Georgia, tied the knot in the most romantic and unexpected way. Taking place at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas over the weekend, following more than 18 years since calling off their first engagement.

One of the employees at the chapel, Kenosha Portis, went on to reveal that she was thrilled to witness their special day. “It was so exciting. I mean, we were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in,” she admitted to Good Morning America.

She continued, “I started shaking a little bit, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, this is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!’”

And while the ceremony only lasted 10 minutes, Portis said the couple got very emotional as they read their vows. “As they were reading each other vows, they were very sweet, they both were emotional. They cried to each other. Their kids were right there behind them.”

Following the wedding, Jennifer announced that they had officially tied the knot, sharing many photos of their ceremony, including her chic and minimalist dress, writing the sweetest message.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Jennifer wrote. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”