Jennifer Lopez might expand her skincare line JLO Beauty with body-care products

Jennifer Lopez has already shared her secret to her perfect dewy skin with the world. After launching JLO Beauty in 2020, the 52-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman might expand her skincare line with body-care products.

To tease her upcoming launching, Lopez took to social media to share a video wearing multiple bikinis and honoring her toned booty. From a yellow bikini to a black one-piece, Jennifer danced, rocking several looks to the rhythm of “Dance Again.”

She shared more context in the caption by writing, “#SummerOfBooty @JLoBeauty #SomethingIsComing.”

Immediately fans flooded the comment section with support messages praising her figure. “this summer is yours,” a fan wrote, while another person called her “the hottest woman in the world.”

JLo Beauty, a decades-in-the-making skincare collection infused with the superstar’s expertise and insights, packs powerhouse ingredients in rare combinations to deliver uncompromising results.

It is imperative for Jennifer Lopez to create luxurious formulas that work as hard as she does; therefore, she carefully curated this game-changing, high-performance skincare collection, using as foundation her long-time beauty mantra, The Five S’s: sleep, sunscreen, serum, supplements, and sano (inspired by the Spanish-language phrase, vivir sano).

According to Jennifer, forfumating her skincare line took her 20 years. “It took a long time. We did probably 100 iterations of each of the products over three years. They were counting, I didn’t realize they were counting, I was like, ‘this is not quite yet? Okay, we’re closer,” she told HOLA! USA in December 2020.

“Because the whole idea is like, ‘how do I get that glow? How do I get that JLo glow?’ And I did not want to disappoint anybody,” Lopez added. “So it took time to get there, to be honest, just to get the cleanser right. And it’s many things, is the texture of it, is the feel of it. It’s the look of it. It’s the smell of it, and then it’s the efficacy. How does it work? Does it take off all the makeup? And that’s just for the cleanser, so to get it right, to get each product right to the point where we felt like, okay, I’m truly satisfied that if people use this, I will be proud to go knowing this is this has my name on it.”