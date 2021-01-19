Are you a glow-getter?

Described as “a driven individual who strives to achieve goals while attaining a beautiful glow both inside and out,” a glow-getter might be one of the most talked-about people of 2021. Thanks to brands like JLo Beauty, Elaluz, TLB Vegan Beauty, and more, you will be able to brighten up your skin with serums and overnight facial illuminators.

Find below a list of 2021 products formulated to boost your skin’s radiance.

