Having an excellent cleanser on your beauty shelf should be a staple, but using the right face wash for your skin type is recommended. Our skin can be normal (neither too dry nor too oily), sensitive, dry, oily, or a combination, and we should treat it according to its needs.

Why should you wash your face with a cleanser

Washing your face with a cleanser is beneficial for your skin. Cleansing will help you remove dirt, oil, unwanted debris, bacteria, dead skin cells, pollutants, viruses, and impurities in general. It will also make you look fresh and prevent breakouts and blackheads.

Find below face washes you might want to try in 2021 based on your skin type

